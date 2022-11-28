Deion Sanders Confirms He's Been Offered Power 5 Job

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is five days away from leading his Jackson State Tigers to the SWAC Championship Game for the second year in a row. But he may not coach that game if he accepts an offer that was just made to him.

According to HBCU insider Kyle T. Mosley, Sanders has confirmed the rumors that he has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. "The report is true," Sanders told Mosley.

That's no indication whether Sanders has accepted the job. It's possible that he's waiting for another team (perhaps one in a neighboring state) before making a final decision on his coaching future.

But Sanders might also be hoping to lead the Tigers to the SWAC title or even the Celebration Bowl before finalizing that decision. Though he might need to be careful, lest the Buffaloes rescind the offer to someone more enthusiastic about it.

Deion Sanders had no previous coaching experience in college or the NFL before becoming head coach of Jackson State in 2020. But in just three years he's transformed the Tigers from a relative unknown to a powerhouse in FCS that has gone 26-5 under his leadership.

More importantly, Sanders has proven to a be a master recruiter, shocking the nation by bringing in some of the top recruits in the country and even flipping commitments from a few SEC teams.

Will Coach Prime accept the Colorado job, or will he wait for another opportunity?