Deion Sanders Cover Coming Out: College Football World Reacts

Deion Sanders is no stranger to gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine.

But in this week's edition, the former NFL superstar is featured in a new way. Instead of making the cover as a star athlete, Sanders is plastered on the main page as "Coach Prime."

The Jackson State head coach is featured on the SI cover with his son, Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter.

"We are changing the game," the Jackson State Football account wrote on Twitter.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this new cover.

"Love to see this," one fan wrote.

"@DeionSanders isn’t just changing the game…but the community in Jackson, MS!!!" another added.

Sanders took his first head coaching job with Jackson State in September 2020. In the Fall of 2021, he led the Tigers to their first SWAC championship since 2007 and earned FCS Coach of the Year honors.

Sanders has turned Jackson State's recruiting on its head since his arrival. He most notably got No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter, a five-star cornerback, to flip his commitment from Florida State — Sanders' alma mater.

Sanders and the Tigers will kickoff their 2022 season with a matchup against Florida A&M on September 4.