Deion Sanders’ Daughter Announced Her Commitment This Week

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a big week for the Sanders family.

Friday night, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new “Coach Prime” series on Barstool Sports.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special in Mississippi.

Earlier in the week, Deion Sanders’ daughter made headlines.

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of the Jackson State head football coach, announced her commitment to the women’s basketball program.

Congrats to the Sanders family on a big week.

