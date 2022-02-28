Deion Sanders’ Daughter Announced Her Commitment This Week

It was a big week for the Sanders family.

Friday night, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new “Coach Prime” series on Barstool Sports.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special in Mississippi.

.@DeionSanders talks coaching Jackson State, having an “I think I can” attitude, and the new season of his show #CoachPrime. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4UfFRUr1Gr — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 26, 2022

Earlier in the week, Deion Sanders’ daughter made headlines.

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of the Jackson State head football coach, announced her commitment to the women’s basketball program.

Jackson State University Lands Women's Basketball Commitment

* Shelomi Sanders

* Daughter of Coach Deion Sanders

* Rockwall- Heath High School Texas pic.twitter.com/eBuLxDt9EF — HBCU Premier Sports & News (@HBCUSports1) February 23, 2022

Congrats to the Sanders family on a big week.