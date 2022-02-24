Deion Sanders’ daughter, Shelomi Sanders, is headed to college, but she won’t be going far.

Shelomi, a 5-foot-7 shooting guard at Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas, has committed to Jackson State. She joins her father and siblings Shedeur and Shilo at JSU.

“Shelomi Sanders, guard for Rockwall-Heath in Texas and daughter of JSU football head coach Deion Sanders, announces her commitment to the Jackson State women’s basketball team,” one fan tweeted.

Take a look.

Shelomi Sanders, guard for Rockwall-Heath in Texas and daughter of JSU football head coach Deion Sanders, announces her commitment to the Jackson State women’s basketball team @GoJSUTigersWBB @CoachTReed

(ShelomiSanders IG ) pic.twitter.com/wtec1b8xcA — Joe Cook WAPT (@JoeCookSports) February 23, 2022

It looks like it’s going to be a family reunion at Jackson State.

Here’s what Deion has to say about his daughter’s big announcement:

“When I tell u GOD is Good GOD is Good! My young daughter @shelomisanders has committed to play basketball for the Back 2 Back Swac Champions @gojsutigerswbb !” Deion Sanders wrote on Instagram. “@coachtomekiareed I love ya, appreciate u and TRUST u with my baby girl. Teach her, Challenge her , Develop her to be the best she can be on and off the court. God is so good. 3 kids on campus! @shilosanders @shedeursanders & now @shelomisanders THIS IS WHAT I CALL CHILD SUPPORT”

College sports fans are discussing Shelomi’s commitment via Twitter right now.

“Make that three of Deion Sanders’ children who are set to be at Jackson State next year. His daughter Shelomi announced her commitment to Jackson State women’s basketball,” a fan tweeted.

“Another Sanders is coming down the @GoJSUTigers pipeline. This time it’s @shelomi_sanders Sanders has committed to play basketball at @JacksonStateU,” one fan said.

Class Of 2022 Guard Shelomi Sanders Has Committed To Jackson State WBB. Shelomi Is The Daughter Of Pro Football HOF Deion Sanders (Jackson State FB HC). #TheeILove

📸: @shelomisanders @gojsutigerswbb pic.twitter.com/Ci8IRjFo5F — LIGHT ON S🅿️ORTS (@LightOnSports) February 23, 2022

Jackson State University Lands Women's Basketball Commitment

* Shelomi Sanders

* Daughter of Coach Deion Sanders

* Rockwall- Heath High School Texas pic.twitter.com/eBuLxDt9EF — HBCU Premier Sports & News (@HBCUSports1) February 23, 2022

Congratulations to the Sanders family. Jackson State is in good shape.