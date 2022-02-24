The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Daughter Commits: College Sports World Reacts

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders’ daughter, Shelomi Sanders, is headed to college, but she won’t be going far.

Shelomi, a 5-foot-7 shooting guard at Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas, has committed to Jackson State. She joins her father and siblings Shedeur and Shilo at JSU.

“Shelomi Sanders, guard for Rockwall-Heath in Texas and daughter of JSU football head coach Deion Sanders, announces her commitment to the Jackson State women’s basketball team,” one fan tweeted.

It looks like it’s going to be a family reunion at Jackson State.

Here’s what Deion has to say about his daughter’s big announcement:

“When I tell u GOD is Good GOD is Good! My young daughter @shelomisanders has committed to play basketball for the Back 2 Back Swac Champions @gojsutigerswbb !” Deion Sanders wrote on Instagram. “@coachtomekiareed I love ya, appreciate u and TRUST u with my baby girl. Teach her, Challenge her , Develop her to be the best she can be on and off the court. God is so good. 3 kids on campus! @shilosanders @shedeursanders & now @shelomisanders THIS IS WHAT I CALL CHILD SUPPORT”

College sports fans are discussing Shelomi’s commitment via Twitter right now.

“Make that three of Deion Sanders’ children who are set to be at Jackson State next year. His daughter Shelomi announced her commitment to Jackson State women’s basketball,” a fan tweeted.

“Another Sanders is coming down the @GoJSUTigers pipeline. This time it’s @shelomi_sanders Sanders has committed to play basketball at @JacksonStateU,” one fan said. 

Congratulations to the Sanders family. Jackson State is in good shape.

