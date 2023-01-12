Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Shedeur Sanders, former football player Deion Sanders and Shelomi Sanders attend On Location Experiences' 51 Days To Super Bowl LI Celebration at STK Rooftop on December 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for On Location Experiences) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players from both programs decided to leave their respective teams.

Sanders' impact was felt by more than just the football team, though. According to a new report, Sanders' daughter, Shelomi, is transferring from Jackson State to Colorado as well.

"Shelomi Sanders, daughter of Colorado football HC Deion Sanders, will be joining the #cubuffs WBB team next week," Brian Howell of BuffZone reported.

Sanders appeared in two games this season at Jackson State, scoring two points against Louisiana. Sanders already made the trip to Boulder in November when Jackson State played the Buffs in November, but didn't play.

The Sanders family is taking over Boulder.