Deion Sanders Expected To Hire Former CFB Coach: Fans React

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Deion Sanders looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has landed another big one. But rather than a top tier recruit, this time Sanders has landed a prized assistant coach with head coaching experience.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Sanders' Jackson State football program has hired Tim Brewster to their staff. His role with the team is not yet clear, but he could be joining the receivers' coaching staff following the departure of WRs coach Jason Phillips earlier this year.

Brewster has over 30 years of coaching experience at the high school, college and NFL level. In 2007, he was hired as head coach of Minnesota, where he went 15-30 in four seasons, reaching two bowl games in the process.

Brewster spent the last two seasons as the top assistant at Florida under Dan Mullen. He was the Gators' assistant head coach and tight ends coach in those two seasons before the coaching staff was purged following Mullen's firing.

Football fans are giving Coach Prime a lot of props for adding Brewster to his staff. Many have pointed out that Brewster is a reputable recruiter at the highest level:

Deion Sanders has made it abundantly clear that his goal at Jackson State is to win. But with a budget that is dwarfed by all but the smallest FBS programs, it seemed like a pipe dream when he first took over.

Now, coming off an 11-2 season and with a recruiting class featuring the top player in the nation, nothing seems impossible for Coach Prime.

Will Jackson State be the best FCS school in the country this coming year?