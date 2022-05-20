Deion Sanders Has A New Message For Nick Saban

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Just over 24 hours ago, Alabama head coach Nick Saban suggested that Jackson State paid a top recruit to attend the school.

"Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."

Saban's comments quickly went viral, with the entire football world chiming in at one point or another. On Thursday night, it was time for Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders to respond.

Deion thinks the pair need to speak publicly - not privately. Here's what he said, via Andscape:

“I haven’t talked to Coach Saban. I’m sure he’s tried to call. We need to talk publicly — not privately. What you said was public. That doesn’t require a conversation. Let’s talk publicly and let everybody hear the conversation. You can’t do that publicly and call privately. "

Despite Saban's comments, Sanders said he still respects him, but admits that the Alabama coach crossed the line.

"No, no, no. I still love him," Sanders said. "I admire him. I respect him. He’s the magna cum laude of college football and that’s what it’s going to be because he’s earned that. But he took a left when he should’ve stayed right. I’m sure he’ll get back on course. I ain’t tripping.”

Hopefully these two can settle their dispute in the near future.