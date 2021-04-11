Deion Sanders Has Blunt Message After Third Straight Loss

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has hit a rough patch at Jackson State.

Things started off very well for Sanders at Jackson State, with the school winning its first games of the season. However, the program has since lost three games in a row.

Sanders’ program fell to Alabama A&M on Saturday, 52-43.

The former NFL star spoke bluntly about what needs to change moving forward following the third straight loss.

“To change the culture, you’ve got to change the people. If I was in church, the organ would have hit me right then,” Sanders said to the Clarion Ledger. “You all know what we signed. You know what we’ve got coming in here, you know how we evaluate and what needs to go and what needs to stay. If you don’t do your job, what happens? This is that kind of business. This is how it is.”

Sanders added that everyone isn’t fully buying in yet. That clearly needs to change moving forward.

“I told them a story about back in the day, we didn’t have swimming lessons,” Sanders said. “They went and threw us in the pool. And we had to believe that we could swim and we was going to make it back to the side. Back in the day, we didn’t have an opportunity to get in nobody’s DMs (direct messages). We had to shoot our game. We had to believe that that woman was going to have love for us, just by the game we spat. We had to believe.

“It’s a whole lotta ‘I believe’ around here, but it ain’t a whole lot of substance behind it. And I told all of them, we would come to that point in time in this game where adversity was going to hit us and we was going to see do you really believe.

“And we didn’t.”

Jackson State is currently 3-3 on the season.