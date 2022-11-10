Deion Sanders Has Blunt Message For College Bowl Games

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders believes Jackson State's dominance at the FCS level should afford the program consideration for FBS bowl games.

Led by Coach Prime and his son, star quarterback Sheduer Sanders, the Tigers are 9-0 on the season with an average margin of victory of more than 30 points.

“Why can’t that be us?” Sanders said, per J.T. Keith of the Clarion-Ledger. “I’m just saying, why can’t that be us? You got teams that are virtually 6-5 going to a bowl game. Ain’t nobody going to see them play, and nobody is turning the channel to witness that foolishness. But you have us, that travels deep and travels heavy.”

There's a pretty clear issue with this suggestion. FCS programs are ineligible to participate in FBS bowls.

If Sanders and Jackson State want to take part in bowl game action, the program would need to make the jump to the FBS level and play against more difficult competition year round.

That being said, Sanders' Jackson State squad certainly looks dominant enough to take on some of the bowl-eligible teams in this year's field.

The Tigers will look to continue their unbeaten season with a matchup against Alabama A&M this weekend.