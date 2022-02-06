Deion Sanders Has Brutally Honest Admission On Pro Bowl

Deion Sanders has a question and he’s hoping someone in the NFL can answer it.

On Sunday, Sanders couldn’t believe what he was seeing in the 2022 Pro Bowl. Calling out the players for their lack of effort and seeming lack of appreciation for receiving those honorable selections.

“Lord help me,” the eight-time Pro Bowler tweeted. “I’m watching the NFL Pro Bowl and I remember when we were so proud and appreciative of that accolade. We went to Hawaii to prove we were more than worthy so we competed at practice and in the game. I wanted u to know that PRIME was PRIME !”

“What Happened & When ?” Sanders asked.

The Pro Bowl has become one of hardest All-Star games to watch in recent years. Unfortunately, football doesn’t really lend itself to exhibition games by nature. As tempo and intensity are so essential to the sport.

But there was a time when players used to really go at it. However now it’s more like a game of two-hand touch, where fans travel more so for the week leading up to the game, rather than the game itself.

It’s understandable, given the injury risk and amount of money on the line. But it doesn’t make the television product any better.

Perhaps its time return to the skills challenges in lieu of the game?