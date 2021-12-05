Deion Sanders Has Honest Reaction To Winning SWAC Championship

There are very few that keep it realer than Deion Sanders.

After a grind-it-out 27-10 win over Prairie View A&M to win the SWAC championship, the Jackson State head coach admitted his team didn’t play their best ball, but were still able to pull it out thanks to their effort.

.@DeionSanders was visibly awestruck by the scene at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium after @GoJSUTigersFB won the #SWAC 🏈 title. "Look at Jackson. … It's one thing to win, but to win with our people? Jesus, Lord, I thank you."https://t.co/mAS4GfomPB — CL Sports (@CLSports) December 5, 2021

“This is unbelievable,” Sanders told ESPN in his postgame interview. “I mean, it started off with a saying that we really embody, what we really felt. We didn’t play our best today but all our guys gave it their best.

“Look at this community… I mean, we’re believing. You can do anything you want to in this world if you just believe and stick to it and be consistent and confident and walk in it.

“Man, I’m so elated right now. It’s one thing to win but to win with our people, Jesus. Lord, I thank you.”

In Coach Prime’s first season as HC, Jackson State went 11-1 and won their first SWAC title since 2007 🔥 @DeionSanders (h/t @rodger) pic.twitter.com/5kAXJKqHia — Overtime (@overtime) December 5, 2021

Now the 11-1 Tigers move on to meet South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl. Essentially the national championship of HBCU football.

The festivities kickoff December 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a city Sanders knows well.

It’s been quite the turnaround for the first-time head coach. Sanders led the Tigers to a 10-1 regular season record, going undefeated in the SWAC. With coach Prime on the sideline, Jackson State is currently ranked in the top 15 of the FCS Coaches Poll. Sanders is also in the running for the Eddie Robinson award.