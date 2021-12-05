The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Deion Sanders Has Honest Reaction To Winning SWAC Championship

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders on the field.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

There are very few that keep it realer than Deion Sanders.

After a grind-it-out 27-10 win over Prairie View A&M to win the SWAC championship, the Jackson State head coach admitted his team didn’t play their best ball, but were still able to pull it out thanks to their effort.

“This is unbelievable,” Sanders told ESPN in his postgame interview. “I mean, it started off with a saying that we really embody, what we really felt. We didn’t play our best today but all our guys gave it their best.

“Look at this community… I mean, we’re believing. You can do anything you want to in this world if you just believe and stick to it and be consistent and confident and walk in it.

“Man, I’m so elated right now. It’s one thing to win but to win with our people, Jesus. Lord, I thank you.”

Now the 11-1 Tigers move on to meet South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl. Essentially the national championship of HBCU football.

The festivities kickoff December 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a city Sanders knows well.

It’s been quite the turnaround for the first-time head coach. Sanders led the Tigers to a 10-1 regular season record, going undefeated in the SWAC. With coach Prime on the sideline, Jackson State is currently ranked in the top 15 of the FCS Coaches Poll. Sanders is also in the running for the Eddie Robinson award.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.