Deion Sanders Has Message For His Critics After Leaving Jackson State

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has taken quite a bit of heat for his decision to leave Jackson State and take a new Power Five job with Colorado.

Sanders was an outspoken champion of HBCU advancement and pledged to bring Jackson State to national prominence.

Some fans and analysts are calling Sanders a "sellout" for leaving his HBCU program behind for a a predominantly-white FBS institution.

Sanders addressed these criticisms during a Celebration Bowl press conference on Friday.

"Everything I said I would do, I did," Sanders said. "Everything I said I wanted to happen, I tried my darndest to make happen. We've exceeded expectations in some realms, but when I don't fit into someone else's plan and purpose, now there's ridicule."

Take a look at his full statement here:

Sanders turned the Jackson State football program on its head with elite recruiting and transfer additions. The team is 13-0 heading into tomorrow's Celebration Bowl matchup against North Carolina Central.

There's no question that Sanders put Jackson State on the map. Now, he'll look toward his next challenge at Colorado.