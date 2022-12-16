Skip to main content
Deion Sanders Has Message For His Critics After Leaving Jackson State

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has taken quite a bit of heat for his decision to leave Jackson State and take a new Power Five job with Colorado.

Sanders was an outspoken champion of HBCU advancement and pledged to bring Jackson State to national prominence.

Some fans and analysts are calling Sanders a "sellout" for leaving his HBCU program behind for a a predominantly-white FBS institution.

Sanders addressed these criticisms during a Celebration Bowl press conference on Friday.

"Everything I said I would do, I did," Sanders said. "Everything I said I wanted to happen, I tried my darndest to make happen. We've exceeded expectations in some realms, but when I don't fit into someone else's plan and purpose, now there's ridicule."

Take a look at his full statement here:

Sanders turned the Jackson State football program on its head with elite recruiting and transfer additions. The team is 13-0 heading into tomorrow's Celebration Bowl matchup against North Carolina Central.

There's no question that Sanders put Jackson State on the map. Now, he'll look toward his next challenge at Colorado.