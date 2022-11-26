Deion Sanders Has Reportedly Been Offered A Power 5 Job

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over the past two years, former NFL star Deion Sanders has become one of the hottest names in coaching.

His success at Jackson State led schools like TCU and Florida State to show interest in him last offseason. A year later, Jackson State is dominating once again and Sanders' name is back in the headlines.

According to a new report from Bruce Feldman of FOX, Sanders has been offered a Power 5 head coaching job.

"Colorado has offered Deion Sanders, from Jackson State, the job and I'm told he has legit interest in becoming the Buffaloes head coach," Feldman said.

Jackson State is 22-2 over the last two seasons with Deion Sanders as the team's head coach. After an undefeated season this year, it might be time for Sanders to cash in and land a Power 5 job that could put him even more on the map.

Will he leave Jackson State?