Deion Sanders Has Suggestion For The NFL: Fans React

Deion Sanders on the red carpet. He is now head coach of Jackson State football.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: TV personality/retired NFL player Deion Sanders walks the Blue Carpet at the 2015 Pepsi Rookie of the Year Award Ceremony at Pepsi Super Friday Night at Pier 70 on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, discussed his new “Coach Prime” docuseries with Barstool Sports, among other things.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer also got into the Brian Flores situation with the National Football League. Primetime has a suggestion for the NFL.

“To bring solvency to this problem, I think we should demand that there are 3-4 expansion teams and you give those teams to an ethnic group,” Sanders said.

Many are in agreement.

“Ultimately this is what I’ve been saying. If the NFL wants REAL change we need new teams owned by minorities. Preferably African American but not exclusively. This insures minority coaches and GMs get a fair shake. Also I think the next commissioner HAS to be black,” one fan tweeted.

“This is a real solution!” another fan added.

“What a lot of people miss is that so many NFL teams are family owned. The Maras, the Jones, the Davis, the Rooney’s and those teams will never be up for sale. Shad Kahn with JAX is an outlier because these teams aren’t ever up for sale. I think Deion has a point,” one fan added.

What do you think of Deion’s idea?

