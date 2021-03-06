Deion Sanders Has Incredible Reaction To Win Over Grambling State

Deion Sanders is off to a red-hot start in his Jackson State head coaching career.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tigers pulled off a strong 33-28 win over FCS powerhouse rival Grambling State — and they did it in exciting fashion. Forcing a goal-line fumble late in the fourth quarter, Sanders’ highly rated defense sealed the victory and improved JSU’s spring-season record to 2-0.

Coach Prime was clearly ecstatic with his team’s effort. The first-year head coach went nuts in celebration on the Jackson State sideline.

COACH PRIME IS HYPED‼️ Jackson State hands Grambling State their first home loss since 2015. pic.twitter.com/uKVIlg4Bpy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 6, 2021

With this win, Sanders’ Tigers snapped an incredible 16-game home win streak for Grambling State dating back to 2015. This win also snapped a five-game win streak for Grambling in the Tiger-on-Tiger rivalry dating back to 2012.

Before the game even started, this matchup had plenty of intrigue. Sanders was entering his first away game and first Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup since he took over at Jackson State this year. This was also Grambling State’s opening game of their 2021 COVID-19 spring season.

Last week’s opening game for JSU saw Sanders’ team dominate Edward Waters in a 53-0 home victory. Today’s win proved the Tigers have what it takes to compete with the cream of the crop in the FCS.

This huge win could be a precursor to the changing of the guard atop the SWAC.