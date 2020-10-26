Deion Sanders Has An Injury Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Legendary NFL defensive back turned college football coach Deion Sanders sent a message to Odell Beckham Jr. following his devastating injury news on Monday morning.

Beckham Jr. is out for the rest of the season. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver tore his ACL following a Baker Mayfield interception on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns officially announced Beckham’s injury status on Monday:

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s win over the Bengals and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Beckham went down with the injury while attempting to chase down Cincinnati CB Darius Phillips on an interception return early in the first quarter. An MRI Monday confirmed Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee.

Beckham is expected to be out until next spring or summer, at the earliest. Hopefully, he’ll be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Sanders sent an uplifting message to Beckham on Monday morning.

“PRAYING FOR U MY BROTHER! The comeback will be epic and life will be so much clearer,” the legendary NFL defensive back wrote.

The Browns were able to beat the Bengals without Beckham on Sunday afternoon, as Cleveland improved to 5-2 on the year.

Cleveland is set to take on Las Vegas next weekend.