Deion Sanders might be building something special at Jackson State, but for how much longer will the former NFL star be at the HBCU?

The Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with Dan Le Batard that he spoke with three major Power 5 programs.

TCU, Arkansas and Florida State, among other schools, have been linked to Coach Prime. It’s unclear which schools he interviewed with.

The three schools ultimately went in different directions with their coaching hires. However, they might be regretting that decision now.

“I interviewed for three Power Five jobs. I should’ve got them,” Sanders said. “I was very, very, very good I may say in the interviews. In one of the interviews, I was so darn good, the guy asked me when could I start. ‘When can you really start?’ I told him when it was possible and they went in another direction. I wasn’t upset. That just means that God needed me to continue to be at Jackson State.”

Sanders was his conference’s Coach of the Year last season. He’s bringing in a recruiting class that could rival some Power 5 programs – at the top, anyway.

Where will Sanders land?

Only time knows if Deion Sanders is really trying to build something at Jackson State, or if he’s using the school and program as a self-promotion tool to get one of those Power Five jobs he keeps telling us he’s interviewed for. https://t.co/kN5Ned9V4i — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) February 16, 2022

Sanders has proven that he can coach and recruit, that is for sure.

If Arkansas or TCU had taken Deion Sanders seriously and hired him, would he secure top 5 recruiting classes on the regular at either of those schools? I think so, and today he's proving it. Deion will be a Power Five head coach this time next year. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 15, 2021

Deion is gonna be a recruiting machine when he gets a Power Five gig — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) December 15, 2021

Coynis Miller, who comes from Auburn, is Jackson State's eighth Power Five transfer this offseason and the third former four-star. Deion Sanders is putting together a really talented roster in the blink of an eye. https://t.co/bN75F5o6Kf — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 1, 2021

Sanders has also been linked to the NFL, with some Cowboys fans suggesting he take over for Mike McCarthy.

That’s not happening, though.

“I don’t know about that one, my man,” Sanders said of the NFL. “I don’t want to coach pros. I’m not a pro guy. I don’t have patience for rich guys with problems. I don’t have patience for rich guys that don’t want to stay rich and continue to earn a check.”