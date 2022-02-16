The Spun

Deion Sanders Interviewed For 3 Major Jobs: Fans React

Deion Sanders coaching for Jackson State.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders might be building something special at Jackson State, but for how much longer will the former NFL star be at the HBCU?

The Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with Dan Le Batard that he spoke with three major Power 5 programs.

TCU, Arkansas and Florida State, among other schools, have been linked to Coach Prime. It’s unclear which schools he interviewed with.

The three schools ultimately went in different directions with their coaching hires. However, they might be regretting that decision now.

“I interviewed for three Power Five jobs. I should’ve got them,” Sanders said. “I was very, very, very good I may say in the interviews. In one of the interviews, I was so darn good, the guy asked me when could I start. ‘When can you really start?’ I told him when it was possible and they went in another direction. I wasn’t upset. That just means that God needed me to continue to be at Jackson State.”

Sanders was his conference’s Coach of the Year last season. He’s bringing in a recruiting class that could rival some Power 5 programs – at the top, anyway.

Where will Sanders land?

Sanders has proven that he can coach and recruit, that is for sure.

Sanders has also been linked to the NFL, with some Cowboys fans suggesting he take over for Mike McCarthy.

That’s not happening, though.

“I don’t know about that one, my man,” Sanders said of the NFL. “I don’t want to coach pros. I’m not a pro guy. I don’t have patience for rich guys with problems. I don’t have patience for rich guys that don’t want to stay rich and continue to earn a check.”

