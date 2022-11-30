Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools

Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors.

The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per Florida sports insider Kevin ODonnell of Fox 13.

Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers are 11-0 with one more game remaining in the 2022 season. Since taking over the program in 2020, Sanders has turned the team on its head with massive additions in the transfer portal and recruiting trail.

Earlier this week, Sanders confirmed that he's received an offer from Colorado. The football legend has also been tied to rumors and speculation around Cincinnati and USF.

