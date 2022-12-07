Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Hiring Former NFL Head Coach

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Mike Zimmer is reportedly joining Deion Sanders' staff as Colorado's new defensive coordinator.

Zimmer, a former NFL head coach, was on Sanders' Jackson State staff as an analyst this past season.

Zimmer has a wealth of experience at the defensive coordinator position. He was DC for the Dallas Cowboys from 2000-06, the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and the Cincinnati Bengals from 2008-13. He most recently served as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-21.

Zimmer talked about working under Sanders after he was hired at Jackson State.

“He’s asked me about it a few times,” Zimmer said, per HBCU Gameday. “The pay’s not good. But I do love Deion, and I’d do anything for him. He can open up so many doors for these young men but I’m extremely impressed with the way he’s teaching them about life and not just football, and taking care of them, and talking to them about the real things that go on in the world and not the fluff stuff.”

Zimmer's last collegiate coaching job came when he was a defensive coordinator for the Washington State Cougars from 1989-93.