Deion Sanders Landed Another Huge Transfer At Jackson State

Head coach Deion Sanders and big-time transfer news seem to go pretty much hand-in-hand.

On Wednesday, Texas A&M linebacker Antonio Doyle revealed his decision to join Coach Prime and the up-and-coming Jackson State program in 2022.

Doyle will be yet another significant boost for a team that went 11-2 through the 2021 season.

“I want to be a part of that,” Doyle said per his former high school coach and current 247 Sports analyst Carl Reed.

"Call Coach Prime." Carl Reed goes inside the commitment of coveted transfer Antonio Doyle to Jackson State.

Coming out of Lutheran North High School in St. Louis, Doyle was a four-star recruit and No. 5-ranked inside linebacker in the 2020 class, per 247 Sports Composite rankings. He currently ranks as a top-5 edge rusher in the 2022 transfer portal.

Doyle is now one of 11 transfers to join Sanders’ program in 2022 — all but one of which are three-stars. The former Aggie is the highest-ranked prospect of this transfer group.

Doyle will also be joined by an incredible 2022 freshman recruiting class, including the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter and four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see what Coach Prime can do with all this incoming talent.