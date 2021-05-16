Deion Sanders Landed A Massive Commitment On Saturday

Deion Sanders continues to reel in elite talent at Jackson State.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach has landed a number of notable commitments since taking over the program. On Saturday, Sanders landed one of his biggest yet.

Katron Evans, a four-star defensive lineman in the 2021 class from Maryland, had been committed to Tennessee. However, he was released from his National Letter of Intent a couple of weeks ago.

The elite recruit also held offers from Arizona State and Florida, among other programs.

Evans announced his college commitment on Saturday.

“1000% committed to THE Jackson State University #BleedTheeBlue #ibelieve P.S always bet on yourself,” he tweeted.

This is a major commitment for Deion Sanders’ program, which has added a significant amount of talent since he took over.

Evans is ranked the No. 17 defensive tackle and No. 196 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings

Jackson State has the 70th best recruiting class in the country and the No. 1 overall class in their conference. The program also has a commitment from a four-star QB in Shedeur Sanders.