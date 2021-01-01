Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer On New Year’s Day

Deion Sanders has made some massive waves in the recruiting market since he was hired as head football coach for Jackson State back in September.

That trend continued yet again on New Year’s Day.

Sanders now adds to his growing list of poached SEC players with the pickup of Auburn defensive tackle Coynis Miller Jr. The third-year Tiger opted out of the 2020 season following an incident that caused him to be dismissed from practice prior their first game.

Miller was expected to backup senior DTs DaQuan Newkirk and Tyrone Truesdell before he chose to sit out the season. He announced his decision to join Deion Sanders at Jackson State on Twitter Friday evening.

Former Auburn blue-chip recruit Coynis Miller headed to @GoJSUTigersFB under Deion Sanders. IDL can flash with great pound for pound athleticism https://t.co/OU99LfLMwR — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) January 1, 2021

Miller is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound beast out of Birmingham, Alabama. His SEC-level size and athleticism will surely make him an immediate impact player on Sanders’ squad.

The former Tiger is now the ninth player from a Power Five school that Sanders has been able to flip. Miller joins players from big-name programs like Missouri, Tennessee, Southern California and Florida State.

In mid December, Sanders also landed the nations No. 1 cornerback recruit, De’Jahn Warren after he flipped his commitment from Georgia.

Though it doesn’t come as much of a surprise, “Coach Prime” was also able to flip his two sons to come join him at Jackson State.

As a four-star, No. 15 prostyle quarterback in the nation, Shedeur Sanders was the first big name recruit to announce his commitment to Deion’s new squad. Freshman DB Shilo Sanders also announced his commitment to his father after recording 32 tackles for South Carolina in 2020.

With this huge influx in talent, Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers look primed for their best year in program history.