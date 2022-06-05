Deion Sanders Lands Transfer Commitment From Ex-Top Recruit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders' Jackson State Tigers have poached an SEC recruit.

Former South Carolina wide receiver Rico Powers announced his decision to transfer to Jackson State on Saturday night.

A four-star recruit out of Savannah, Georgia, Powers caught two passes in each of his two seasons with the Gamecocks. He left Hapeville Charter High School as 247Sports' No. 51 wide receiver from the class of 2020.

Sanders is building a formidable program in Jackson State, which won the SWAC at 11-2 last season. While Powers is the first four-star recruit to transfer to Jackson State this offseason, he'll join a prized class led by fellow wide receiver Kevin Coleman and the nation's top 2022 recruit, cornerback Travis Hunter.

Last year's leading wide receiver, Keith Corbin III, exhausted his collegiate eligibility. However, Malachi Wideman will return to lead Jackson State's receiving corps after scoring 12 touchdowns last season.

Powers will look to follow the lead of the former Tennessee transfer, who had just one reception in 2020.