Deion Sanders has had quite a day as Jackson State’s head football coach.

Earlier Sunday, the former NFL star led the school to a blowout win in its first game of the spring season. Following the game, Coach Prime revealed that his personal items had been stolen out of the locker room during the game.

“How do you think it feels, coming back, teary eyed – the guys just presented me with the game ball, one of the best moments that I’ve ever had in my career – and you notice you don’t have a phone to call your momma, your girl, your kids, because it’s been stolen,” Sanders said.

Deion Sanders is “pissed,” he says. He says that all of his belongings were stolen out of the locker room during the game. pic.twitter.com/snULfiCsnz — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 21, 2021

Less than an hour later, a Jackson State spokesman reportedly told reporters that the items were “misplaced” and had been found.

“All of Deion Sanders’ stuff has been found in his locker/office. Nothing stolen. Strange,” Noah Newman reported on Sunday night.

Sanders, though, claims that someone is lying.

“Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings wasn’t stolen is LYING. My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime,” he tweeted.

Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings wasn’t stolen is LYING. My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime. #Truth — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 22, 2021

“It was stolen because a staff member walked in on the theft being committed but she couldn’t fight a dude off,” Sanders added on Sunday night.