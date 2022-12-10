Deion Sanders Makes Bold Recruiting Promise

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is expected to make a massive splash in his first few weeks as head coach of the Colorado football program.

Coach Prime recently ramped up those expectations with a bold promise.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has vowed to deliver the biggest recruiting weekend "in the history of Colorado football" after Jackson State's final game of the 2022 season later this month.

The 12-0 Tigers are set to face off against North Carolina Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17.

"We're going to dominate Saturday (in the Celebration Bowl)," Sanders said during a recent interview. "Then I'm going to get back on a plane and we're going to have the biggest recruiting weekend we've ever had in the history of Colorado football. That's how it is going to go down."

Sanders turned the Jackson State football program on its head with massive additions in the recruiting and transfer markets. He already has some major recruiting targets for his first season with the Buffaloes.

Colorado currently has the No. 72 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the nation. That's likely to change very soon.