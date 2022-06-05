Deion Sanders Makes Notable Hire: College Football World Reacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders continues to add notable names to his Jackson State college football program.

While Coach Prime is reeling in several big recruits, he's also reeling in some big coaches.

The Jackson State head coach has added veteran college football coach Tim Brewster to his staff.

Sanders has also hired the nephew of a longtime NFL head coach.

Sanders has a strong connection to Zimmer.

"1) Deion absolutely loves Mike Zimmer 2) had no clue that Tim Brewster thought about going the 1-AA route," one fan tweeted.

Jackson State is coming off a very impressive 2021 season. Sanders' program will be fun to watch in 2022.