Deion Sanders Makes Significant Addition To Jackson State Staff

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Deion Sanders and the Jackson State coaching staff made a major addition.

Georgia associate strength and conditioning coach Maurice Sims is coming on board. According to a statement from the team, he'll be the new director of strength and conditioning.

"I'm definitely excited for this opportunity," Sims said in a statement released by Jackson State. "We will utilize the great staff that we have, and we all work well together. I will learn from them, and they will learn from me as we push the guys to get to optimum levels mentally and physically."

He also released a short statement on Twitter.

Sims isn't the only major addition to the Jackson State coaching staff. Earlier this offseason, the team also reportedly landed longtime assistant coach Tim Brewster.

According to a report from college football insider Matt Zenitz, Jackson State added Tim Brewster to the fold. The former Minnesota head coach and longtime Dan Mullen assistant is expected to join the staff in the near future.

Deion Sanders is building a monster down in Mississippi.