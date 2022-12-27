Deion Sanders Names The Hardest Thing To Do In Sports

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders discussed his career in the NFL and MLB.

When asked which sport is more challenging, Sanders quickly said it's baseball.

"That ball does some things to you," Sanders told Sharpe. "Any sport that you can fail seven out of 10 times and become great and make $200-300 million in it, that's a hard sport."

So why did Sanders want to play baseball? He couldn't accept the idea of not being able to master a sport.

"I love challenges and I could not master it. And it frustrated me because I hate to lose and I hate I'm not mastering something that I know, if I just had more time I could."

Sanders finished his MLB career with a .263 batting average, 39 home runs and 168 RBI. He played for the Yankees, Braves, Reds and Giants.

While there's no question that Sanders was a solid baseball player, his accolades on the diamond don't compare to his achievements on the gridiron.