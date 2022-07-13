Deion Sanders, Nick Saban Back Together For New Commercial

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Aflac is tabbing Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama's Nick Saban once again for another round of insurance ads.

On Tuesday, Sanders posted a teaser to his Instagram where the two all-time greats are sporting the Aflac blue blazers.

'We're in Los Angeles, California back on the Aflac set,' Sanders said.'With the GOAT.' 'And the duck,' Saban cut in. 'I was talking about you, you calling me the Duck?' Coach Prime asked.

The longtime insurance companies new tagline seems to be "2 GOATS. 1 Duck. No Beef."

Nick Saban's resume speaks for itself, but Sanders continues to build the Tigers into a winning program that's starting to garner national attention.

After capturing the SWAC title and appearing in the Celebration Bowl in Sanders' first year, JSU landed the top recruit in the country and is beginning to gain more attention from NFL scouts.

Coach Prime will look to improve upon that 11-2 record in 2022.