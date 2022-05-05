Deion Sanders Not Happy With NFL Franchise: Fans React

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deion Sanders of the NLF 100 All-Time Team is honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders isn't happy with an NFL franchise - or, rather, their social media team.

Last week, one of Sanders' Jackson State football players, James Houston IV, was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This week, the Lions posted a Houston highlight tape on Instagram, but appeared to ignore his Jackson State highlights. This did not sit well with Coach Prime.

“You serious @detroitlionsnfl? You post James Houston’s University of Florida Highlights instead of his at Jackson State? With all the trials we go through at HBCU’s, you can at least give us the credit & recognition we deserve. Don’t punish HBCU’s nor our players over A QUOTE that [Deion Sander] said over 20 something years ago…. Btw – At JSU he had 70 tackles (52 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception, & 2 defensive touchdowns,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders is working hard to get more NFL exposure for his Jackson State players - along with the rest of the HBCU programs.

Fans appreciate what Sanders is doing.

"Keep holding them accountable publicly. They hate that," one fan wrote in the comments.

"Damn, that's crazy. He didn't even play that much at Florida. JSU is where we became ripe," another fan added.

"I said the same thing like they went and found his old film instead of using the new," one fan wrote.

Perhaps Houston's Florida highlights were easier to find - but that's part of the problem.

Sanders is doing his best to put more of a spotlight on Jackson State and other HBCU programs.