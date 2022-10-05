Deion Sanders Opens Up About Son's Heisman Trophy Chances

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders believes his son/quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, should be in the conversation for this year's Heisman Trophy race.

The younger Sanders has 1,394 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception through the first four games of the season. In the Tigers' most-recent 49-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State, the young quarterback logged career highs in completions (40), pass attempts (51) and yards (438) — in addition to four touchdown passes.

"I think we're in it," Coach Prime said about his son's Heisman chances, per Langston Newsome of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. "We did what we wanted to do.

"Now you get to put on Tupac 'All Eyez on Me'. (Shedeur) gets to play that song. Now he just has to do what he's been doing thus far. I like his maturation. I like his growth. First and foremost, I love the way the line has protected him and receivers are doing their job as well. Coach Brett (Bartolone, offensive coordinator) is calling a heck of a game."

Sanders joined his father's Jackson State program as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class after flipping his commitment from Florida Atlantic.

The Tigers will look to continue their unbeaten streak with a matchup against Alabama State this weekend.