Deion Sanders Reacts To Eddie George Coaching News

Deion Sanders will have some notable company in the college football head coaching world pretty soon.

According to multiple reports, former NFL star running back Eddie George will be named the next head coach at Tennessee State.

ESPN.com had some details on the hire:

Tennessee State is naming Eddie George its new head football coach, sources told ESPN. George will replace Ron Reed, who had been with the Tigers since 2010 and compiled a 60-69 record. Reed’s departure is expected to be announced Monday, with George scheduled to be introduced Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

Tennessee State is taking a similar coaching route to Jackson State, which hired former NFL star cornerback Deion Sanders.

Sunday night, Sanders reacted to the George coaching news, welcoming him to the profession.

“Congratulations to my dear friend & New soon to be head coach of Tennessee State,” he tweeted. “My brother I’m truly proud of u & I can’t wait until it’s announced officially. Let’s change the game & level this playing field that’s filled with inconsistencies.”

Like Sanders, George has no college football coaching experience, but he’s reportedly seeking some big-time names for his assistant staff.

The hire is expected to be made official on Monday.