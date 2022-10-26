Deion Sanders Reacts To College GameDay's Big Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In another monumental win for Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football program, ESPN's "College GameDay" is heading to campus for the first time ever this Saturday.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and the gang will be on-hand for the Tigers' rivalry game against Southern.

Something that Sanders spoke on the gravity of with Mississippi's Clarion Ledger.

“I don’t think our kids understand the magnitude,” Coach Prime said. “They really don’t. The grown folks do. But I don’t think we as HBCUs understand the magnitude of 'College GameDay' being here. We don’t.”

Adding, “I just hope we as a city and as a school – we always talk about culture – understand the magnitude of what’s about to transpire. I hope we do our homework as a city and I’m not just putting this on the students. I mean as a city, to come out and support this GameDay and make sure it is what it normally is and then some on a weekly basis."

“We need to put on for our city for real this weekend. This is huge.”