Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up.

But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Sanders was asked to give his thoughts on being listed as candidate for jobs like Georgia Tech, Arizona State and Nebraska recently. Sanders found it amusing to be "mentioned," but not much more.

“It’s nice to be mentioned,” Sanders said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When asked to elaborate on the possibility of taking an FBS coaching job next year, Sanders made it clear that he would bring his son, former four-star QB prospect Shedeur Sanders, with him.

“If I were to go to the next level, you don’t think the quarterback is going to the next level?” Sanders added.

Of all the teams out there that would make sense for Deion Sanders to make the jump to, Georgia Tech has to be the one.

The Yellow Jackets are located in the heart of Atlanta - the city where Sanders became a national icon in the 1990s.

Sanders played for both the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL and the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball. He is the only athlete in history to play in both the Super Bowl and the World Series.

It would be one thing for Sanders to stick with what he's got and stay at Jackson State, but it would be incredible if Georgia Tech didn't even offer him the job.