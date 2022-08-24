Deion Sanders Reacts To Nick Saban's Big Contract Extension

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nick Saban got his well-deserved extension on Tuesday.

Saban got a one-year extension and a pay raise from the Alabama board of trustees. The deal now runs through 2030 and will see Saban get an average of $11.7 million per year.

He's now the highest-paid head coach at a public university in the country.

After he got that deal, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders gave his take on it and said that it's well-deserved.

"Coach Saban is our magna cum laude," Sanders said on SportsCenter (first transcribed by 247Sports). "He is our guy. You would not have questioned Michael Jordan and you don't question LeBron (James) when they are given a contract of this status. We should never question him. I love what he is doing. I love the bar he has set. Every opportunity I get to sit with him on this wonderful Aflac set, I'm gleaning from him just some of the fruit and nuggets he's able to spit to me. I'm happy. Well deserved. No one, I wish I wouldn't catch anyone saying anything about the contract Saban has warranted. He is the G.O.A.T."

Saban is set to be paid over $93 million over the next eight years. That's what six national championships and 183 total wins at one school will get you.

He'll look to win his seventh national title with Alabama this upcoming season after his team lost to Georgia in the 2022 National Championship game.