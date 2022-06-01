Deion Sanders Reportedly Hiring Former CFB Coach

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, Deion Sanders and Jackson State were busy adding to their coaching staff.

According to a report from college football insider Matt Zenitz, Jackson State added Tim Brewster to the fold. The former Minnesota head coach and longtime Dan Mullen assistant is expected to join the staff in the near future.

It's unclear what role Brewster will play right now.

"Tim Brewster, a former head coach at Minnesota who was most recently Dan Mullen’s tight ends coach and assistant head coach at Florida, is expected to join the Jackson State staff, sources tell On3," the report stated.

Brewster was the head coach at Minnesota from 2007-10, amassing an overall record of 15-30. Over the past decade, he's bounced around the college football world as an assistant at Mississippi State, Florida State, Texas A&M, North Carolina and Florida.

Deion Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-2 record during the 2021 season. After adding a handful of elite recruits and top-level coaches, the team should be even better in 2022.