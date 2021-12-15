The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Deion Sanders Reportedly Trying To Flip No. 1 Recruit In The Nation

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders on the field.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is building something down in Jackson, Mississippi.

On Wednesday morning, reports surfaced that coach Prime could nab the No. 1 overall recruit from his alma mater Florida State.

Per college football writer Chris Hummer, [Steve Wiltfong] just said live on [247SportsSigning Day show that No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter could flip from FSU to Jackson State.”

“Woah.”

Hunter, a 6-foot-1 defensive back out of Georgia, took a visit to Jackson State back in November. The top prospect’s plans were to sign with the Seminoles during the early signing period. But, it should be noted that Hunter has stated in the past that he looks up to Sanders.

But what cornerback wouldn’t. Sanders is one of the greatest players in Florida State (and NFL) history. There would be no better man to learn from than Primetime.

Ever the showman, Deion Sanders has brought his incredible football knowledge and one-of-a-kind charisma to coaching. It hasn’t taken long for the arguably the greatest DB of all-time to revive Jackson State’s football program.

In his first season as a HC at the college level, Sanders led the Tigers to a school-record 11-1 record and a SWAC championship on his way to winning the Eddie Robinson Award, as the top coach at the FCS level.

Jackson State meets South Carolina State on December 18 in the sixth edition of the Celebration Bowl. Which is the de-facto national championship of HBCU football.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.