Look: Deion Sanders Reportedly Trying To Flip No. 1 Recruit In The Nation

Deion Sanders is building something down in Jackson, Mississippi.

On Wednesday morning, reports surfaced that coach Prime could nab the No. 1 overall recruit from his alma mater Florida State.

Excuse me, @SWiltfong247 just said live on @247Sports Signing Day show that No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter could flip from FSU to Jackson State. Woah. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 15, 2021

Hunter, a 6-foot-1 defensive back out of Georgia, took a visit to Jackson State back in November. The top prospect’s plans were to sign with the Seminoles during the early signing period. But, it should be noted that Hunter has stated in the past that he looks up to Sanders.

But what cornerback wouldn’t. Sanders is one of the greatest players in Florida State (and NFL) history. There would be no better man to learn from than Primetime.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has won the Eddie Robinson Award for top coach in FCS football, the NCAA announced Tuesday. https://t.co/F13Y88KzKf — Clarion Ledger (@clarionledger) December 14, 2021

Ever the showman, Deion Sanders has brought his incredible football knowledge and one-of-a-kind charisma to coaching. It hasn’t taken long for the arguably the greatest DB of all-time to revive Jackson State’s football program.

In his first season as a HC at the college level, Sanders led the Tigers to a school-record 11-1 record and a SWAC championship on his way to winning the Eddie Robinson Award, as the top coach at the FCS level.

Jackson State meets South Carolina State on December 18 in the sixth edition of the Celebration Bowl. Which is the de-facto national championship of HBCU football.