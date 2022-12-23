Deion Sanders Reveals 1 Position Group He's Looking For At Colorado

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has quickly become one of the best recruiters in the college football game.

On Friday, Coach Prime took to Twitter with a message for all "hungry" defensive tackles looking to play for his Colorado Buffaloes program.

"I need a couple of Defensive Tackles that's Hungry and hadn't eaten in a minute. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball 'I Ain't Hard 2 Find' Even on Christmas," Sanders wrote.

Sanders has already landed a couple big-time recruits since arriving in Boulder. He's also bringing his "Louis Luggage" of transfers over from his former Jackson State program.

While Sanders' recruiting/transfer class features a wealth of talent, he's still in need of some additions at the defensive tackle position. Given his reputation as a recruiter, defensive tackle recruits around the country will be lining up to play for the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Colorado, which landed No. 1 transfer Travis Hunter on Thursday, currently has the 29th overall class in the nation.