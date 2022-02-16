Deion Sanders Reveals He Interviewed For 3 Major Jobs

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders revealed in an interview last week that he felt he was close to landing three major jobs.

Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer turned college football head coach, told Le Batard and Co. that he interviewed for three Power Five jobs.

The three schools ultimately went in different directions. However, they could be regretting that decision now, considering how well Sanders has done at Jackson State.

“I interviewed for three Power Five jobs. I should’ve got them,” Sanders said. “I was very, very, very good I may say in the interviews. In one of the interviews, I was so darn good, the guy asked me when could I start. ‘When can you really start?’ I told him when it was possible and they went in another direction. I wasn’t upset. That just means that God needed me to continue to be at Jackson State.”

Sanders is building a power at Jackson State, landing several top recruits, including the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class.

It’s unclear which jobs Sanders interviewed for.

Schools like TCU and Florida State, among others, have been linked to Coach Prime in recent years.