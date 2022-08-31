Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game.

He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State.

In a recent profile written by the Associated Press that focused on Sanders, he revealed that he spoke with three different Power 5 programs. Florida State and Arkansas were among the list.

Here's more via the AP:

Sanders has discussed job openings with officials from at least three Power Five schools, including Florida State when it hired Norvell in 2019.

“Killed it. Nailed all the interviews,” Sanders said. He impressed at least one athletic director enough that a preliminary conversation, done as a favor to Sanders’ then-agent, led to a second, more formal interview. Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek said he went into his initial meeting with Sanders back in 2019 with no expectations. “I was blown away,” Yurachek told AP. “He was very well prepared. He had done research on our program. He had done research on recruits. He could talk about the SEC.”

Sanders has helped Jackson State land a number of elite recruits that have overlooked historically Black colleges and universities in the past.

Will he land a Power 5 job soon?