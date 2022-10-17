Deion Sanders Reveals If He's Interested In A Power 5 Job

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since venturing to Jackson State and breathing new life into its football program, Deion Sanders' name has been floated around a number of Power 5 jobs.

Sanders has said that he felt God was calling him to Jackson. But in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday, Coach Prime admitted that it would be foolish of him not to "entertain" a Power 5 offer.

“I’m going to have to entertain it,” Sanders told Jon Wertheim. “Yes, I’m going to have to entertain it, straight up. I’d be a fool not to.”

The Hall of Famer went on to say that he plans on winning and dominating as a coach, just like he did as a player.

“I’ve got to win in every facet of life. That’s what winning is,” Sanders explained.

“Baby, we’re a winner. We smell like winners around here. When you saw us on the practice field and we first met, you could feel that you shook the hand of a winner. You felt that. I knew darn well you called somebody and said, 'I just met Coach Prime and he’s magnetic.' I’m going to win and not only am I going to win, I’m going to dominate. That’s what I do. That’s who I am.”