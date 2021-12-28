Deion Sanders Reveals Why He Won’t Schedule Power 5 Games

Deion Sanders enjoyed a great amount of success during his first year as the head coach at Jackson State. The Tigers finished 11-2, the best record in their history, with a Celebration Bowl bid. Coach Prime also took home Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year honors.

All that success has helped to put the HBCU on the map. But don’t expect Jackson State to start scheduling games against Power Five schools just for a check.

Sanders explained his reasoning during a Friday appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

Asked @DeionSanders about his future plans for @GoJSUTigersFB, how he's tackling recruiting against the big boys and what his sights are set on — thanks to Coach Prime for always keeping it 💯: pic.twitter.com/qnMd7nCwq4 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 24, 2021

“The goal is to dominate where you are, not win, but to dominate where you are,” Sanders told his former colleague at the NFL Network. “Then, you look towards down the line to scheduling some of those games.”

“Right now, those games are a financial beatdown. That’s what I call them. That’s what some HBCU’s choose to do,” he continued. “I’m going to go to these various schools, get my butt kicked, but I’m walking out of there with $750,000 or a million dollars. That’s not worth it to me. To me, that’s the ultimate sell out to children.”

“I know I’m not going to win,” Sanders concluded. “I’m going to lose three or four players to injury and you’re going to humiliate my team and I’m going to have to build them back up the next week to play again. That doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Jackson State faced one FBS opponent this season, losing to Louisiana-Monroe 12-7.

Coach Prime didn’t completely shut the door on facing a Power Five program. However, it won’t happen unless he’s able to build the Tigers into a perennial FCS power.