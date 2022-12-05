Deion Sanders' Salary At Colorado Has Been Revealed

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is officially a head coach of a Power Five football program.

Sanders accepted the Colorado job on Saturday and was introduced in a press conference on Sunday. He comes to Colorado after spending three seasons at Jackson State where he compiled a 27-5 overall record.

He also just led the program to its first 12-0 season in history.

As expected, Sanders got quite the payday from the school. According to Brian Howell of Buffzone, Sanders' deal with Colorado is five years for $29.5 million.

He'll be making $5.9 million per season, which is a $2.3 million increase from what the school gave former head coach Karl Dorrell.

Howell is also reporting that the school has given Sanders $5 million for his assistant coach pool.

The school is committed to winning and is hoping that Sanders will be the one to turn this program around.