The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Deion Sanders Shares Classy Message After Bowl Loss

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders on the field.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders had a pretty incredible season as the head coach at Jackson State, but it ended in pretty disappointing fashion.

Jackson State fell to South Carolina State, 31-10, in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

While Sanders is naturally disappointed by the loss, he had a pretty classy postgame message for his opponent.

“Congratulations to South Carolina State for a incredible win in the Celebration Bowl. They flat out kicked our butts and we WILL learn from this and prayerfully return next year. God bless,” the college football head coach tweeted on Saturday evening.

Sanders and the Jackson State football program have a lot to look forward to.

The FCS program signed the No. 1 college football recruit in the country in five-star cornerback Travis Hunter.

The Tigers will be a force moving forward, that’s for sure.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.