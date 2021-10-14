The Spun

Deion Sanders Shares Gruesome Photo Of His Foot Surgery

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders on the field.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL cornerback Deion Sanders dealt with some painful injuries over the course of his career. Few, if any, were more debilitating than turf toe.

Sanders, who now coaches at Jackson State in Mississippi, famously dealt with a turf toe injury toward the end of his time with the Dallas Cowboys. The eight-time Pro Bowler opened up about his foot injuries while talking with Dan Patrick back in 2018.

“It’s the closest thing they call to ‘turf toe.’ It was just horrendous, I mean, I’ve never felt anything like it. It was so bad it had begun to be hammertoe, so they have to shave it down and straighten it out, and that’s what I got,” Sanders said.

You could hit it on top with a hammer, because it’s numb. It’s numb right now, but it hurts.”

Sanders recently had his foot situation corrected.

The college football head coach went under the knife to get his foot/toe situation fixed. He’s been recovering for a couple of weeks.

Sanders took to Twitter to show off his recovery.

Warning: The photo is graphic.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen chimed in on the photo.

“Looks better than before,” he joked.

Hey, he’s not really wrong. Turf toe is no joke.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.