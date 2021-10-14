Deion Sanders Shares Gruesome Photo Of His Foot Surgery

Legendary NFL cornerback Deion Sanders dealt with some painful injuries over the course of his career. Few, if any, were more debilitating than turf toe.

Sanders, who now coaches at Jackson State in Mississippi, famously dealt with a turf toe injury toward the end of his time with the Dallas Cowboys. The eight-time Pro Bowler opened up about his foot injuries while talking with Dan Patrick back in 2018.

“It’s the closest thing they call to ‘turf toe.’ It was just horrendous, I mean, I’ve never felt anything like it. It was so bad it had begun to be hammertoe, so they have to shave it down and straighten it out, and that’s what I got,” Sanders said.

You could hit it on top with a hammer, because it’s numb. It’s numb right now, but it hurts.”

.@DeionSanders show us what his NFL Career did to his toes #PrimeToe pic.twitter.com/aH6tKkFhKO — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 1, 2018

Sanders recently had his foot situation corrected.

The college football head coach went under the knife to get his foot/toe situation fixed. He’s been recovering for a couple of weeks.

Sanders took to Twitter to show off his recovery.

Warning: The photo is graphic.

Can’t stop won’t stop because God has me covered! This is what I see daily after a good day of work! I love what I do and I’m doing what I love. #CoachPrime @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/pDQHSp2itQ — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 13, 2021

NFL Network host Rich Eisen chimed in on the photo.

“Looks better than before,” he joked.

Hey, he’s not really wrong. Turf toe is no joke.