Deion Sanders Shares Honest Admission With Antonio Brown

Former star NFL cornerback Deion Sanders has been working with Antonio Brown as the former All-Pro wide receiver hopes to make a comeback.

Brown, 31, has been out of the NFL since September 2019. He spent time on three different NFL teams last year – Steelers, Raiders, Patriots – but played in just one regular season game before getting released due to off-the-field issues. Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer.

Sanders, 52, is arguably the greatest defensive back in NFL history. He was quite the character off of the field, too, so he can probably relate to Brown and everything he’s been through.

A clip from Bleacher Report shows Sanders telling Brown that he “got lost” in becoming “Primetime” during his career. Sanders hit rock bottom and became suicidal. Thankfully, he was able to get the help he needed.

Now, Sanders is hoping to give Brown the help he needs to get back to the NFL.

Brown was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former NFL star has been linked to a couple of different franchises this offseason, but nothing concrete has been reported.

Brown has been seen working out with various NFL players in recent months. Perhaps with Sanders’ help, he’ll be able to get on an NFL roster ahead of the 2020 regular season.