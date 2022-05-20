Deion Sanders' Son Reacts To Nick Saban Allegations

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban suggested that Jackson State paid a top recruit to attend the school.

"Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."

It took about 24 hours, but Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders - the son of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders - has responded.

"A Mill? @DeionSanders gets mad if I don’t finish eating the chicken off the bone!" Sanders said on Twitter.

Deion himself denied the allegations earlier today. He also had a strong message for the Crimson Tide head coach.

"You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow," Sanders tweeted. "I was & awakened by my son Shedeur Sanders that sent me the article stating WE PAYED Travis Hunter a million to play at Jackson State. We as a PEOPLE don't have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE."

We likely haven't seen the end of this saga.