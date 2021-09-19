College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

The Spun

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders on the field.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college.

However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?

FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard Sanders name being mentioned for the vacant USC Trojans job.

USC fired head coach Clay Helton earlier this season. The Trojans are currently looking for a new head coach and, according to Johnson, Sanders is a candidate.

Sanders, 54, is in his second season leading the Jackson State program. The Tigers are 6-4 since Sanders took over, including a 2-1 mark this season.

While Sanders has been recruiting well and posting winning records, the USC job seems like a pretty big step up. Florida State makes much more sense, considering it’s where he played in college.

However, Coach Prime in Southern California would certainly be a lot of fun to watch.

The college football world doesn’t necessarily believe the Deion-to-USC rumors, though.

College football head coaching searches have stunned in the past, though. Perhaps the same will ultimately be true with the USC Trojans head coaching search.

