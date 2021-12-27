Deion Sanders Was Asked About His Coaching Future

Deion Sanders has been a mentioned for a number of jobs on the coaching carousel this year.

He was rumored to be in consideration for multiple Power 5 jobs, including TCU before the university went with SMU’s Sonny Dykes.

Sanders went onto the Rich Eisen Show this past week and confirmed that he’s not yet ready to move onto another challenge. He likes what he has going at Jackson State.

“I’m not looking to tomorrow, I don’t do that right now,” Sanders said. “I focus on today. I focus on the now. I focus on maximizing the moment and giving these kids all I have today. When tomorrow comes, I’ll concern myself about that tomorrow. I don’t look down there. That’s why we’ve been successful. We really focus and dominate today and in the moment. They’re questioning what’s the build-up, what’s the exit plan, and all that. I don’t think like that.”

Sanders also just secured one of the best recruiting classes in the country for 2022. It’s headlined by Travis Hunter, who’s the top player in the nation, per 247Sports Composite.

He led Jackson State to an 11-2 overall record and was 8-0 in conference play this season.

If Sanders continues to coach this team up, it won’t be long before he makes the jump to a Power 5 school.

