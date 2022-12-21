Deion Sanders "Working Hard" To Flip 1 Recruit

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is reportedly wasting no time trying to flip some big name recruits to attend the University of Colorado.

According to 247Sports' Brad Crawford, Coach Prime is working hard to change the mind of South Carolina commit Vicari Swain, a four-star athlete out of Georgia.

Swain is considered a "hard commit" to the Gamecocks after standout career at Carrollton Central High.

The two-sport athlete scored 10 total touchdowns in 2022 on both offense and defense, as well as the return game.

The senior also played a major role in his school's 8-4 record, which included a playoff appearance; catching 41 balls for 660 yards and logging 43 tackles, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a pair of blocked kicks.

There are few coaches more equipped to develop a DB with a baseball background than Sanders, who was a Hall of Fame NFL corner and more than serviceable MLB outfielder.

But the clock is ticking on Coach Prime to make a move.